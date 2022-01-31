No pain, no gain; Osage overcomes Manly Central Springs 66-55

Osage tipped and eventually toppled Manly Central Springs 66-55 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.
In recent action on January 21, Manly Central Springs faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Osage took on Greene North Butler on January 25 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.