 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No pain, no gain; Osage overcomes Manly Central Springs 66-55

  • 0

Osage tipped and eventually toppled Manly Central Springs 66-55 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

In recent action on January 21, Manly Central Springs faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Osage took on Greene North Butler on January 25 at Osage High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News