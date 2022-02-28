No pain, no gain; Marion overcomes Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 75-62

Stretched out and finally snapped, Marion put just enough pressure on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana to earn a 75-62 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Clippers started on steady ground by forging a 23-21 lead over the Wolves at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolves opened a small 37-35 gap over the Clippers at the half.
Marion and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana were engaged in a modest affair at 54-47 as the fourth quarter started.
