 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No pain, no gain; Marion overcomes Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 75-62

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Marion put just enough pressure on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana to earn a 75-62 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 15, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Van Horne Benton and Marion took on Keokuk on February 21 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap

The Clippers started on steady ground by forging a 23-21 lead over the Wolves at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves opened a small 37-35 gap over the Clippers at the half.

Marion and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana were engaged in a modest affair at 54-47 as the fourth quarter started.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News