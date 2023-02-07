Manchester West Delaware put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in a 66-55 decision on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Manchester West Delaware faced off on December 21, 2021 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Marion . For a full recap, click here. Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Marion on January 30 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. Click here for a recap.

