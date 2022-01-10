No pain, no gain; Humboldt overcomes Clear Lake 77-67

Humboldt tipped and eventually toppled Clear Lake 77-67 on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 4 , Humboldt squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats' shooting jumped to a 39-25 lead over the Lions at the half.
The Wildcats' edge showed as they carried a 56-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
Humboldt fended off Clear Lake's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.