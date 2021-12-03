No pain, no gain; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura overcomes Forest City 55-38

No quarter was granted as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Forest City's plans 55-38 on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting darted to a 24-19 lead over the Indians at the half.

The Indians took the lead 29-28 to start the fourth quarter.

