No pain, no gain; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura overcomes Forest City 55-38

No quarter was granted as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Forest City's plans 55-38 on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.
The Cardinals' shooting darted to a 24-19 lead over the Indians at the half.
The Indians took the lead 29-28 to start the fourth quarter.
