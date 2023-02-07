Davenport West charged Davenport Assumption and collected a 61-46 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 7.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Davenport West moved to a 46-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-12 advantage in the frame.

