Cedar Rapids Xavier had its hands full but finally brushed off Des Moines Hoover 49-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 11-10 lead over Des Moines Hoover.

The Saints opened a modest 24-17 gap over the Huskies at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved to a 39-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

