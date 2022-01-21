 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain; Cedar Rapids CR Washington overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 56-46

Cedar Rapids CR Washington dumped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 56-46 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.

In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 7 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-26 lead over the J-Hawks.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the J-Hawks 25-20 in the final period.

