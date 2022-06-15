Niesen nabs first head coaching job as leader of HD-CAL boys hoops

For Brian Niesen, the goal of becoming a head coach never wavered.

He interviewed for the boys basketball job at Mason City High School nine years ago. He was a contender for openings at a pair of Class 4A schools in Eastern Iowa.

Yet staying in North Iowa was too good to pass up.

"Sports has created a lot of friendships for me and sports are fun," Niesen said. "I've had really good experiences as a player and a coach, it is time to give back."

Niesen was hired and approved by the Hampton-Dumont-CAL school board a couple months ago to be the new boys basketball head coach starting in the 2022-23 season.

He takes over Heath Walton, who retired from the sidelines in March after 17 years with the program. Niesen has been the assistant boys basketball coach at Mason City over the last two handfuls of years.

"I hope to do everything I can to give the kids at Hampton a good experience at hoops," Niesen said.

A Fort Dodge graduate, Niesen played Iowa Central Community College and started to get the itch of coaching. He was initially a business major, but soon realized he wanted to coach.

His first chance was the head freshman coach at Dubuque Hempstead not too far out from completing his undergraduate degree and completion of his playing career at the University of Dubuque.

"Playing for the Tritons, that sparked the ole basketball interest a lot," Niesen said. "I really like this coaching thing and teaching and coaching go hand-in-hand."

Once he came to Mason City, Niesen started to gain traction on Nick Trask's staff on the River Hawks. He fostered connections and waited his turn for jobs to run his own program.

He admits the excitement is palpable to lead HD-CAL.

"I'm absolutely fired up," Neisen said.

There was a point where there were two jobs Neisen had formal offers for. One was in Clinton, a school in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The River Kings have struggled in the MAC over the last handful of years.

Then there was the Bulldogs, just north of a 30-minute trek from Mason City.

"Going in, if they both offer, we want Hampton," Niesen said. "I went from zero choices for a long time to two in the same day, so it is kind of crazy. The community support is very genuine."

Neither he nor his wife wanted to leave their current jobs and with Niesen taking over, they have to. The plan will still be to teach at Mason City High School while his wife will remain a teacher at Clear Lake.

"She (my wife) wasn't wild about leaving," Niesen said. "We like the area, being closer to family. That was a win-win."

HD-CAL is coming off an 11-11 season in 2022. It won just four games in the North Central Conference, but remained competitive. The Bulldogs were knocked out of the 3A postseason against Clear Lake.

Two starters – Marco Guerrero and Scott Harr – are expected to be back in the fold. Tommy Birdsell and Will Sackville are bench pieces that played in 20 games while three sophomores saw limited action.

"On defense, I want us to play aggressive, taking away passing lanes," Niesen said. "Offensively, trying to figure our strengths. I want to know how to use a lot of different screens, so essentially a motion offense."

Niesen has hit the ground running as he's already taken the Bulldogs to scrimmage a couple teams. He'll finish out the summer as an assistant to Mason City's baseball team before focusing all his time on HD-CAL.

A moment that took awhile to happen, but one he is more than ready for.

"Just hope to be a positive role model to the kids," Niesen said. "Show them how to compete the right away and love being a team."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

