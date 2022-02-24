Newman-Catholic won't let one game define their season

The Newman-Catholic Knights walked off the court at Iowa Falls-Alden Wednesday night after losing for just the second time this season. Two weeks after running the Dunkerton Raiders out of the gym at home, their season ended at the hands of those same Raiders with an 82-75 defeat.

It was a tough pill to swallow, no doubt. It was even harder to swallow considering that Newman Catholic was upset in the opening round of regionals last year, so this is the second straight postseason they've left sooner than they'd like. Knights head coach Jerry Gatton pointed out, however, one loss does not define the teams season.

"(I told the kids) don't let this overshadow the season that they had," he said. "Let it hurt some, but hopefully make it fuel for next year. The bad thing is you can't do that with the seniors. We're going to miss the seniors that we have. It's not easy for them. As a coach, this is the worst thing to do, ever. Especially after the season that we had."

Newman-Catholic will graduate five seniors with James Jennings, Tim Castle, Bennet Suntken, Elijah Brinkley and Erik Manness moving on. Gatton couldn't say enough about what that group has meant to the Knights progam.

"They've meant a lot," he said. "Tim and Bennet and Eli have all been those guys that have played the role of 'when I'm gonna get my chance, I'll give my hundred percent.' Each of them had their shining moments. Bennet with the tying of a single-game three-point record. Tim knew what he had to do. He had to come out and be a defensive stopper. Eli is that guy who comes off the bench and has to give you a little bit here and there. He understands his role. James, what can you not say about James. He's going to be a tough one to replace next year. He brings it all. Speed, quickness, heart, shooter, one of the best finishers in the league...we're going to miss all of them."

Doug Taylor, Max Burt and Noah Hamilton will all return next year for the Knights. They should be extremely competitive once again next season. Though the sting of losing earlier than they would've hoped for the second straight year is real, there is much reason to be hopeful for the future.

"The future is still bright," Gatton said. "We're young still. You've got some good returning seniors coming back next year. The thing is we've got to build around them. When you look at it the team we just lost to (Dunkerton) has the same thing. So we've got a lot of work to do in the offseason. That was my message to a lot of them today. You've got to come out ready to go and do some stuff during the summer."

