Newman Catholic trying to solve riddle that is the postseason

Flash back to the 2017-18 and 18-19 seasons for the Newman Catholic boys basketball program and the script is nearly familiar.

Share a conference championship and proceed to get knocked out earlier than expected in the district tournament. Follow that with another shared conference title and yet again an early exit in the postseason.

Look at the 2020-21 version of the Knights: Second in the Top of Iowa East then stunned in the first round of the postseason as the top seed.

"For me, I was really mad," senior guard James Jennings said. "I thought about it for a long time."

Newman Catholic has shown time and time again that it can get through the regular season with little to no problems. It has been the postseason that is the bug-a-boo.

There's a growing sense this year will be different.

"It really struck us," Jennings said. "Now we know not to overlook anybody. This is our year."

Behind four starters and plenty of key rotational pieces back in the fold, Coach Jerry Gatton's team is the odds on favorite to win the TOI East this season and make a push for Wells Fargo Arena in Class 1A.

If there is a year to do it, Gatton sees no better team than the one currently constructed.

"These guys have had this in their mind since they were in seventh and eighth grade," he said. "There's no reason to be waiting until you're seniors. Why wait? Do it now."

Yet he and the returners know where the commonality lies between a trip to Des Moines or staying in Mason City.

Defense.

Newman Catholic allowed 90 and 80 points in its final two contests. In its five losses, it gave up an average of 76 points.

"Last year, sometimes we kind of slacked off on defense," junior Doug Taylor said. "This year, we need to bring more energy. Give more effort, honestly."

It has been harped and preached from Gatton and his staff from the first day of practice on. Players have taken notice and harnessed that intensity.

"We definitely need to get better," senior Bennett Suntken said. "It is a necessity. We have a lengthy lineup."

Taylor returns as the leading scorer and rebounder. Max Burt was the Knights top shooter from the field inside and outside the 3-point line. Jennings clipped at 82.8 percent from the free throw line. Noah Hamilton was their leader in blocks.

Roughly 80 percent of their production is back.

"We could do something special," Burt said.

Gatton sees some comparisons with the 2018-19 group, one that was dominated by seniors and won 17 games. While he noted that team had more depth, this one is right up there.

"They've got the athletic ability," Gatton said. "It is one of the better teams Newman's had in a long time, that's why I sit with those high expectations."

The postseason exits ended seasons of potential.

Newman Catholic was stunned by North Iowa last season in the 1-8 matchup in the district. A second quarter in which the Bison outscored the Knights 24-13 was the deciding factor.

There was a feeling of disappointment for the departing seniors, mixed with frustration.

"I was worried going into it, they were a better eight seed than they were," Gatton said. "Leave that little chip on your shoulder."

"We didn't execute our defensive stuff, we didn't know that we had to shut them down," Taylor added. "We thought we could run up the points."

There are multiple options Gatton has at his disposal for the fifth starting spot. He mentioned being comfortable either starting Suntken or bringing him off the bench. Another option could be Eli Brinkley.

Whoever enters the fold will be with four players that have significant varsity minutes.

"Coming off the bench is fine, starting is great," Suntken said. "Either way, I'm looking forward to helping the team."

With West Fork graduating everybody, the conference is viewed as Newman Catholic's to win. Osage will give the Knights their toughest test, and the Warhawks aren't expected to drop off a ton.

Regular season success is a minor goal for the Knights. The major one is extended their season all the way to the state capital.

"Everyone wants to go to the Well," Burt said. "It has been installed in us lately. We know we have a pretty good crew this year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

