Newman Catholic not satisfied yet

Most teams would probably be satisfied with earning a 23-point victory to open postseason play.

Most teams are not the Newman Catholic Knights.

Newman opened up postseason play Monday night with a 79-56 win over Tripoli in the 1A District 2 first round. Winning that big to advance to the next round is certainly nice. What makes it nicer is the context of the victory.

Last year, the Knights went 17-5 overall, including 13-3 in conference play. They entered the district tournament as one of the top seeds, but found themselves on the wrong end of an 80-66 upset to North Iowa in the opening round. It was a bitter end to a successful season.

With that in mind, you'd imagine Newman Catholic (21-1, 15-1) would be feeling celebratory after a double-digit victory to advance to the second round this year.

You'd be wrong.

"I can say I'm not satisfied with tonight's win because I don't think we played to our ability," said head coach Jerry Gatton. "I just got done telling the boys that I don't care who (the opponent) is. You have to play like it's Lake Mills whether they are or they aren't. It only takes one night and that's what happened last year. A win is great and I don't want to take that away from the boys, but you have to come in day in and day out."

While the Panthers never truly threatened the Knights, there were moments when Newman had trouble closing them out. Newman would go up 25 only for Tripoli to cut it down to 18. They'd go back up 27 only to see the Panthers get it back down to 21. The Knights jumped out to a 39-17 lead at halftime, but outscored the Panthers just 40-39 in the second half.

Still, an outstanding offensive effort allowed Newman to get a sizeable win. Douglas Taylor led the way with 25 points and Tim Castle added 17, but there were also outstanding efforts from James Jennings (12 points, four steals), Bennett Suntken (10 points), Max Burt (14 assists, eight rebounds) and Noah Hamilton (eight points, six rebounds).

"I think Tim Castle really picked us up," said Gatton. "Tim hit some big threes...The offense obviously goes through Douglas because he's a good player, but we have to have those other guys that step up into those roles. Our boys know that's my philosophy. I want seven guys in double digits. Do we get that all the time? No, we don't, but we get three to four and then we get those guys (with) eight (points). That happens, you've done your job."

Defensively, the Knights forced the Panthers into 30 turnovers, but they also allowed Tripoli to shoot 50% from beyond the arc and gave up 39 points in the second half. Gatton said that would need to change moving forward if Newman is to remain alive in the postseason.

"We'll have to get better defensively," he said. "We can't play that way. That's the one thing that really upset me about tonight. I didn't think that we played with the intensity that we can play (with). I know that's tough when maybe the crowd's not into it, but we as a team have to bring the crowd into it. If that's what you want, you have to draw that excitement. I don't think we did that and that's got to start with our defensive intensity."

The Knights will face North Butler on Thursday in the second round of districts. While the Bearcats are just 12-10 overall and 8-8 in conference, they're coming off an emotional 47-41 win over Rockford on Monday night just before Newman played. Gatton was straight forward about what the Knights have to do in order to keep their state championship dream alive.

"We have to come out and get after it in practice tomorrow," he said. "It's no different than our game. You have to come and you have to work hard. If you take a day off, it's not going to be good for us."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0