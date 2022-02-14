Newman Catholic handles Tripoli 79-56 in 1A Districts

The Newman-Catholic Knights had no interest in being upset for the second year in a row.

A year after losing in the opening round of Districts, the Knights got past their first hurdle of the 2022 postseason with a 79-56 win over Tripoli on Monday night to advance to the next round.

You'd think that earning a 23-point win in the postseason a year after letting their guard down would have the Knights feeling celebratory. While happy to get the win, head coach Jerry Gatton was not in the mood for celebrations after the game, however.

"It's nice to get the first win, obviously, with the way we went out last year coming in as a top seed and losing," he said. "Obviously there was a chip on our shoulder from that. I can say I'm not satisfied with tonight's win because I don't think we played to our ability. I just got done telling the boys that I don't care who (the opponent) is. You have to play like it's Lake Mills whether they are or they aren't. It only takes one night and that's what happened last year. A win is great and I don't want to take that away from the boys, but you have to come in day in and day out."

A big part of the win was the play of Douglas Taylor, who finished the game with 25 points and seven rebounds. Tim Castle was also fantastic in scoring 17 points including five three-pointers. James Jennings (10 points, four steals), Bennet Suntken (10 points), Max Burt (eight rebounds) and Noah Hamilton (six points, eight rebounds) all played key roles as well.

The Knights jumped out to a 10-2 lead to start the game before growing it to 20-8 by the end of the first quarter. While the Knights continued to pile it on, Tripoli was hot from beyond the arc and made difficult shots. Newman went up 28-12, Tripoli scored back-to-back baskets. Still, Newman closed the first half on an 11-1 run to make it 39-17 after a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Castle.

The third quarter saw the Knights continue to pile on the offense as they scored 20 points, but their defense wasn't able to slow Tripoli down as they put up 19 of their own. Still, Newman-Catholic led 59-36 entering the final quarter of play. The two teams scored 20 points each in the final quarter of play as the Knights took the win and moved on to the next round.

Newman will host North Butler on Thursday in the 1A-2 second round.

