Newman Catholic falls to Dunkerton in regional semis

Two weeks ago, the Dunkerton Raiders suffered their first 1A loss of the season to the Newman-Catholic 86-62. Raiders head coach Todd Kuntz said bluntly, "they ran us out of the gym."

Fast forward to Wednesday night, when the 1A semifinal matchup between the Raiders and the Knights. Pushed back a day and moved to Iowa Falls-Alden due to weather, the game determined who would advance to play in the Regional Final and punch their ticket to state.

In the end, Newman-Catholics season ended in heartbreak for the second year in a row.

The Knights found themselves in a 16-point hole at halftime and despite an inspiring comeback attempt were unable to put themselves in front. The result was an 82-75 loss to the Raiders that ends their season.

It's the second straight year Newman Catholic fell short of their goals. Last year, they were upset in the opening round of the postseason. Now, they lose to a team they beat by 24 two weeks ago. It was also just the second loss of the year for the Knights.

After the game, however, head coach Jerry Gatton said it best: One game doesn't define a season.

"(I told the kids) don't let this overshadow the season that they had," he said. "Let it hurt some, but hopefully make it fuel for next year. The bad thing is you can't do that with the seniors. We're going to miss the seniors that we have. It's not easy for them. As a coach, this is the worst thing to do, ever. Especially after the season that we had."

The Raiders were hot from the beginning as they jumped out to a 12-6 lead before Newman cut the deficit to 12-11. Dunkerton outpaced the Knights 10-5 the rest of the opening period to take a 22-15 lead after one.

After both teams traded baskets, the Raiders went on an 8-0 run to pull ahead 32-19. The rest of the second period, the Knights got no closer than 34-26 as Dunkerton continued to pour it on. The Raiders took a 47-31 lead into the locker room at the break.

Credit the Knights for never giving up. They outpaced the Raiders 20-14 in the third period and even got it back down to 10 by the end of the quarter on Noah Hamilton's layup. That bucket made it just 61-51 entering the final quarter of play.

In the fourth, Newman-Catholic continued to fight as they quickly cut their whole down to single digits. Doug Taylor (23 points), Tim Castle (18 points) and Max Burt (10 points) did everything they could to pull the Knights back. Heck, James Jennings' three-pointer with less than a minute left made it just 73-65. The Raiders were lights out from the free throw line down the stretch, however, going 7-for-8 in the final minute of play. Even two late treys couldn't erase the deficit as a buzzer-beating three was the only thing that kept the game from being a double digit victory for Dunkerton.

The Knights will graduate four seniors, but will return conference MVP Doug Taylor and other key players next season.

