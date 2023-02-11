Breaking Newman Catholic’s all-time scoring record has been one of Doug Taylor’s goals since he was in middle school. The Knight boys’ basketball team’s starting center said he used to look at the school record board in the gym and think about what it would take to get his name to the top of the list.

Taylor’s dream materialized Friday night at Lake Mills High School. The senior scored 26 points in the Knights’ 79-62 loss to the Bulldogs to surpass Justin Ohl and become the Knights' all-time scoring leader.

“It definitely was (a goal),” Taylor said. “My first goal was to get to 1,000 as a little kid. It was kind of hard to really think past that since it seemed like so many points. Especially throughout middle school, I started thinking like, ‘Hey, if I put in the work and keep doing good, I could maybe have a chance at the record.”

Taylor has now scored 1,662 points. Ohl’s old record was 1,661.

Taylor has scored 519 points this season — a 24.7 per game average. He’s also grabbed nearly 12 rebounds per contest in 2022-23.

Taylor scored 537 points last year. He is on pace to top that total during the Knights’ first regional game on Feb. 13.

“I just put in a bunch of hard work since I was a little kid,” Taylor said. “(I was) playing AAU, in the gym all the time. It pays off. Having great teammates to get me the ball — we just work together well. Me and (point guard Max Burt) have been playing together forever. He’s probably half my points, at least, assisted. It’s just awesome. It means a ton to me to have that record now.”

Taylor has been the Knights’ leading scorer in each of the last four seasons. No other player has amassed more than 500 points in a season during Taylor’s time with the team.

Taylor could make his record nearly untouchable with a deep postseason run. If the Knights make it to the IHSAA state tournament finals, Taylor would have the opportunity to play seven more games this year. Taylor could score almost 200 more points in a Newman Catholic uniform should he drop 25 per game in seven postseason contests.

“What can you say about the guy? I can say this, as much as he loves the record, I know he would take a chance at state before the record,” Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton said of Taylor. So, that’s our goal now — season’s done. We’ve got to go to the third season. We’ll be ready for whoever we play.”

The Knights have not qualified for the state tournament during Taylor’s career. But with Newman Catholic’s all-time scoring record now in his name, Taylor is setting his sights on one last achievement.

“That’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do,” Taylor said of making the state tournament. “No matter what sport, get to the Well. Going there and watching, it’s one of the best atmospheres that you can be a part of. I’d definitely trade a trip to state for that (record) — that’s for sure.”

The Knights will take on either the North Iowa Bison or the Rockford Warriors in their first regional game on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

The result of Feb. 10’s North Iowa-Rockford game was not available at the time of this story’s publication.