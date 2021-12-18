New-look West Fork boys growing up fast

Much like Vanilla Ice, the West Fork boys basketball team is back with a brand new rendition. Like, a really, really new rendition.

The Warhawks are the defending Top of Iowa East Champs, but this year's team is far, far different from that one. Last year's leading scorer Kayden Ames? Gone. Leading rebounder Jakob Washington? Not there anymore. Assist leader Ren Heimer? Bye-bye. The entire starting lineup and virtually all of the bench has been replaced this year due to graduation.

Senior Edison Caspers is the most experienced returning player. His points per game average last season? 2.6. So when someone says this year's Warhawks are brand new, they are quite seriously brand new.

So, how are the 2021 version of the Warhawks faring? Just fine, thank you for asking.

After dropping its first two games of the year to Clear Lake and Rockford, West Fork has now won three in a row in convincing fashion over Northwood-Kensett (64-38), Central Springs (70-57) and St. Ansgar (75-38). Head coach Trent Trask admitted that the early going was a challenge, but he's proud of how far his team has come already.

"(This year) started rough," Trask said. "Clear Lake came out and pressed us and we kind of froze up a little bit. Now, we're starting to relax. That's one of the main messages before every game is that we just need to relax and play our game. We've got some really good sophomores and we're going to be really good come late January."

Sophomore Sage Suntken has been the leading scorer at 12.4 PPG and put up 13 on Friday against the Saints. Caspers contributed 12 and has been averaging 10 PPG himself.

"I think we have great team chemistry," said sophomore Reed Stonebreaker, who led the team Friday with 14 points. "We get a lot of balls to the inside guys and we all get along great. We all play together really well."

Trask pointed out that in addition to putting up big numbers, Suntken in particular has taken up more of a leadership role.

"He's just a sophomore and it's a huge role to take on," Trask said. "He leads by example and vocally. He's one of our most consistent players as far as stats go. He's a very hard worker."

It's not just the youngsters taking on the role of leading.

"We also have a good core of seniors that kind of lead by example," Trask said. "They got a few minutes last year and have helped calm down the other guys."

It would've been easy for West Fork to roll over and call this season a down year after starting off 0-2, especially after losing to Clear Lake 66-36 in the opener. Instead, they've continued to grow together and are rolling right along. It's still quite early in the year, but if the growth continues it's entirely possible that this very, very different West Fork team can still do what last year's team did and win the TOI East.

"We started off 0-2 and the second game was really tough because we thought we'd get that one," Trask said. "We've won three in a row now and the guys are having a ton of fun. The assistant coaches are doing an excellent job of game planning and helping out. We're just having fun."

