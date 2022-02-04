New Hampton survives competitive clash with Charles City 74-66

New Hampton knocked off Charles City 74-66 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.

The start wasn't the problem for the Comets, who began with a 14-11 edge over the Chickasaws through the end of the first quarter.

Charles City took a 31-25 lead over New Hampton heading to halftime locker room.

Charles City moved ahead by earning a 44-39 advantage over New Hampton at the end of the third quarter.

