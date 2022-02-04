New Hampton survives competitive clash with Charles City 74-66

New Hampton knocked off Charles City 74-66 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.
Recently on January 25 , Charles City squared up on Forest City in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The start wasn't the problem for the Comets, who began with a 14-11 edge over the Chickasaws through the end of the first quarter.
Charles City took a 31-25 lead over New Hampton heading to halftime locker room.
Charles City moved ahead by earning a 44-39 advantage over New Hampton at the end of the third quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.