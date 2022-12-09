 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Never a doubt: Marshalltown breezes past Mason City 72-50

Marshalltown dismissed Mason City by a 72-50 count in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 9.

The first quarter gave Marshalltown a 16-8 lead over Mason City.

The Bobcats opened a small 34-20 gap over the RiverHawks at the half.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Mason City fought to within 44-31.

The Bobcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 28-19 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Marshalltown and Mason City faced off on January 14, 2022 at Mason City High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 1, Mason City squared off with New Hampton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

