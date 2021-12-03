Nerve-racking affair ends with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on top of Solon 56-48

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Solon 56-48 on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Solon started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Spartans controlled the pace, taking a 23-11 lead into half.

The Clippers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-33 lead over the Spartans.

