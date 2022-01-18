Nerve-racking affair ends with Springville on top of Edgewood Ed-Co 57-54

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-54 over Edgewood Ed-Co during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 13 , Springville squared up on Central City in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.