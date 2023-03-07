Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion 68-59 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 7.

Marion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-13 advantage over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Wolves climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-24 lead at halftime.

Marion darted a tight margin over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Crusaders put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 29-19 edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Feb. 27, Marion squared off with Charles City in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.