Nerve-racking affair ends with Lisbon on top of Bellevue Marquette Catholic 59-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Lisbon wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-52 over Bellevue Marquette Catholic at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
