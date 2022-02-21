Nerve-racking affair ends with Clear Lake on top of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58-49

Clear Lake found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58-49 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Clear Lake's offense moved to a 27-21 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL at the intermission.
Clear Lake's authority showed as it carried a 48-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Lions had enough offense to deny the Bulldogs in the end.
In recent action on February 15, Clear Lake faced off against Iowa Falls-Alden and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Iowa Falls-Alden on February 11 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For a full recap, click here.
