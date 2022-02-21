Nerve-racking affair ends with Clear Lake on top of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58-49

Clear Lake found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58-49 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Clear Lake's offense moved to a 27-21 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL at the intermission.

Clear Lake's authority showed as it carried a 48-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Lions had enough offense to deny the Bulldogs in the end.

