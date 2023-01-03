Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Rapids Xavier on top of North Liberty Liberty 59-50

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cedar Rapids Xavier did just enough to beat North Liberty 59-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty faced off on January 7, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and North Liberty took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 20 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.