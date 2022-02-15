Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Rapids CR Washington on top of Iowa City West 61-52

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Washington passed in a 61-52 victory at Iowa City West's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Trojans took a 36-29 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Iowa City West had a 41-39 edge on Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

