Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Rapids CR Washington on top of Iowa City West 61-52

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Washington passed in a 61-52 victory at Iowa City West's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Trojans took a 36-29 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Iowa City West had a 41-39 edge on Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 8, Iowa City West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on North Liberty on February 10 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

