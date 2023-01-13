Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Rapids CR Washington on top of Dubuque Senior 56-53

Cedar Rapids CR Washington edged Dubuque Senior 56-53 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Iowa boys basketball on January 13.
In recent action on January 7, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Burlington and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 6 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.