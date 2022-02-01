 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Rapids CR Washington on top of Cedar Rapids Prairie 49-46

Cedar Rapids CR Washington upended Cedar Rapids Prairie for a narrow 49-46 victory on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 16-16 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 27-22 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-28 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Warriors had enough offense to deny the Hawks in the end.

In recent action on January 18, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Epworth Western Dubuque on January 25 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

