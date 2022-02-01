Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Rapids CR Washington on top of Cedar Rapids Prairie 49-46

Cedar Rapids CR Washington upended Cedar Rapids Prairie for a narrow 49-46 victory on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 16-16 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 27-22 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-28 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Warriors had enough offense to deny the Hawks in the end.

