Needlepoint: Davenport Central sews up Davenport Assumption in slim triumph 74-71

Davenport Central topped Davenport Assumption 74-71 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Davenport Central a 20-10 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Knights battled back to make it 32-23 at halftime.

Davenport Central darted to a 51-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights managed a 32-23 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.