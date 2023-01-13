Needlepoint: Davenport Central sews up Davenport Assumption in slim triumph 74-71

Davenport Central topped Davenport Assumption 74-71 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Davenport Central a 20-10 lead over Davenport Assumption.
The Knights battled back to make it 32-23 at halftime.
Davenport Central darted to a 51-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Knights managed a 32-23 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central faced off on February 11, 2022 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 6, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on January 6 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.