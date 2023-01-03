 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needlepoint: Camanche sews up West Branch in slim triumph 54-49

  • 0

Camanche finally found a way to top West Branch 54-49 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 3.

The start wasn't the problem for West Branch, as it began with a 16-14 edge over Camanche through the end of the first quarter.

The Storm kept a 29-22 half margin at the Bears' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-34.

The Bears enjoyed a 15-13 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Recently on December 19, West Branch squared off with Burlington Notre Dame in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News