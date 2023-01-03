Needlepoint: Camanche sews up West Branch in slim triumph 54-49

Camanche finally found a way to top West Branch 54-49 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 3.

The start wasn't the problem for West Branch, as it began with a 16-14 edge over Camanche through the end of the first quarter.

The Storm kept a 29-22 half margin at the Bears' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-34.

The Bears enjoyed a 15-13 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

