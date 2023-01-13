 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield secures a win over Northwood-Kensett 63-51

No quarter was granted as Nashua-Plainfield blunted Northwood-Kensett's plans 63-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 13.

In recent action on January 6, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Northwood-Kensett took on Riceville on January 7 at Riceville High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

