Nashua-Plainfield earns narrow win over Greene North Butler 48-42

A sigh of relief filled the air in Nashua-Plainfield's locker room after Monday's 48-42 win against Greene North Butler in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Nashua-Plainfield's shooting darted to a 21-19 lead over Greene North Butler at the intermission.

The Huskies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 27-23 stretch over the final quarter.

