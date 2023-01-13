Muscatine's convoy passes Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42

Muscatine turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 61-42 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine faced off on February 15, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
