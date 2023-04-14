When Kale Hobart committed to Central College on Feb. 21, the Dutch got more than just a dynamic athlete. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is a leader and knows how to set an example with both his words and actions.

Whether he’s volunteering at an elementary school or doing program fundraising, Hobart doesn’t hesitate to give his time to the community in Mason City.

“He is going to take care of his business in the classroom,” Mason City High School boys’ basketball coach Nick Trask said. “He is going to do anything you need for a program. If he needs to go out and do a public speaking thing, go to an elementary school, do some fundraising or whatever it is, that guy is going to take care of all those things. He’s just somebody you can trust and rely on as a coach.”

Hobart’s leadership was exemplified during the Riverhawks’ 2022-23 boys’ basketball season. Hobart offered to forfeit his starting spot and give another player more minutes. The senior captain thought the move could give his team a jolt.

Hobart, however, was the Riverhawks’ second-leading scorer, averaging 11.2 points per game. So, Trask did not take Hobart’s suggestion.

“The thing about Kale is, he didn’t care about how many points he scored or anything like that,” Trask said. “He just wanted to do whatever job needed to get done. He wanted to guard the best players. He didn’t mind making the extra pass. He didn’t mind going up to fight and battle for rebounds. Whatever was needed, he was willing to do.

“It’s really fun to be able to have a player like that. You don’t have to worry about making sure he gets a certain amount of points. He just wants to do what it’s going to take to win.”

No matter what time of year it is, Hobart is a strong voice in any locker room. During his three seasons as the Riverhawks’ starting quarterback, Hobart embraced the leadership responsibilities that are built into the position.

Josh Reuter — Mason City’s current head football coach and former offensive coordinator — said Hobart was a field general. At practice, Reuter was comfortable sending Hobart off on his own to teach the Riverhawks’ receivers offensive plays, route trees, schemes and techniques.

“He’s always willing to help kids,” Reuter said. “... Definitely his senior year, he was teaching kids a lot right alongside me with routes and things like that. So, he definitely helped the future with the young guys we have coming up. He helped the standards that we have set.

“He’s helped a lot in the weight room as well. Kale is always the last one out of the weight room. Like we always joke about what is appropriate rest time.”

Hobart’s ability to lead workouts in the weight room comes out of necessity. He isn’t the most naturally gifted athlete to walk through Mason City High School’s doors, and to reach his goals in athletics, Hobart needed to do a great deal of work outside the field of play

“I would say he definitely has some natural gifts,” Trask said. “But I wouldn’t say he’s just a complete natural athlete. I think he’s had to work really hard to get where he’s at ... He didn’t just have those gifts. He did actually have to go out and get those things.

“He has to put a lot of time into things. It’s not like he’s just an absolute freak athlete. Some kids can just be in his position. He’s had to go out and turn himself into that with some of the natural ability that he has.”

Hobart is set to play football and run track at Central. He said he chose the school because he wants to be a decathlete, and the Dutch have a solid reputation in decathlon training and performance.

Hobart added that a number of institutions, like Wartburg College and the University of Sioux Falls, recruited him because he had skills as a runner and football player. When he committed to Central, Hobart felt like the coaching staffs there valued him more than those at other schools did.

“I’ve talked to quite a few colleges, but Central, when I went there on visits and everything, I just loved the college,” Hobart said. “And just the coaches, they wanted me to be there. I could just tell how much they invested in me. I just knew I could be really good there.”

Many high school quarterbacks change positions when they get to college. Athletically gifted QBs are often moved to running back, wide receiver or tight end. Reuter, however, said Hobart is good enough to play quarterback at the next level and doesn’t need to change positions to excel in college.

“It’s definitely the next coach’s decision, but I know Kale wants to play quarterback,” Reuter said. “Kale has the ability to play college quarterback. He’s a really heady kid, super smart. He’s able to learn the game, picks up on things quickly. He’s got the skills to do it. He throws the ball really well. He’s athletic, can run it. He’s a very dynamic football player, and I definitely think he can cut it at the next level.”

Hobart still has some unfinished business to take care of with the Riverhawks before he heads to Central to begin his preparation for the 2023 football season. He and Mason City’s 4x400-meter relay team have state championship aspirations.

Last year, the group — which features Hobart, James Fingalsen, Kaden Tyler and Ra’Shaun Wynter — placed first at the Drake Relays and fifth at the IHSAA State Track and Field Championships. The outfit has already qualified for the 2023 Drake Relays and is hoping to put together another title-winning performance at the blue oval in Des Moines in two weeks.

Hobart also hit the blue standard in the 400-meter hurdles. So, he’ll have some additional individual goals to pursue in Iowa’s capital city.

“Kale is just such an awesome kid and person,” Mason City boys’ track and field coach Tyler Ketelson said. “... He’s just an outstanding leader. He always wants to do the right thing, always wants to lead others to do the right thing. He’s a great teammate and has such a very high bar in terms of just work ethic. We’re very lucky and fortunate to have him in our program and on our team.”

Beyond his accomplishments on the football field, track and basketball court, Hobart will leave Mason City having greatly impacted the culture of its athletics programs. Trask and Reuter both said he helped set their teams up for the future. Reuter has even informally offered Hobart a chance to join his staff someday.

“Kale left the program in a better place than he found it, for sure,” Reuter said. “He helped show kids how to meet a standard. He definitely helped some other kids along in the process of ‘Here’s how we act at Riverhawk football. Here are the things we’re expected to do, and I’m going to display that all the time.’”