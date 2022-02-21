Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon wraps up unforgettable victory over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-50

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to defeat Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.
The Mustangs' shooting darted to a 24-23 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 31-27 stretch over the final period.
Recently on February 11 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Van Horne Benton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.