Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon wraps up unforgettable victory over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-50

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to defeat Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.

The Mustangs' shooting darted to a 24-23 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 31-27 stretch over the final period.

Recently on February 11 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Van Horne Benton in a basketball game .

