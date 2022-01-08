 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Cedar Rapids Xavier 61-52

Extra action was needed before Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon could slip past Cedar Rapids Xavier 61-52 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 8.

The Mustangs made the first move by forging a 6-2 margin over the Saints after the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Cedar Rapids Xavier would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 20-19 lead on Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-28 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

There was no room for doubt as the Mustangs added to their advantage with a 27-24 margin in the closing period.

