Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon squeezes past Cedar Rapids Xavier 66-65

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon showed its poise to outlast a game Cedar Rapids Xavier squad for a 66-65 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Cedar Rapids Xavier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-14 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon as the first quarter ended.
Had this been a prize fight, the Saints would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 42-28 lead on the Mustangs.
Cedar Rapids Xavier had a 57-47 edge on Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Saints 19-8 in the last stanza for the victory.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with January 8, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon last season.
