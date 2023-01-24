Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon squeezes past Cedar Rapids Xavier 66-65

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon showed its poise to outlast a game Cedar Rapids Xavier squad for a 66-65 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids Xavier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-14 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Saints would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 42-28 lead on the Mustangs.

Cedar Rapids Xavier had a 57-47 edge on Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Saints 19-8 in the last stanza for the victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.