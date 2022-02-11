Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon rides the rough off Van Horne Benton 60-46

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon put together a victorious gameplan to stop Van Horne Benton 60-46 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 11.
