Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pushes over Marion 65-52

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon put together a victorious gameplan to stop Marion 65-52 at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon opened with a 16-13 advantage over Marion through the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 33-18 intermission margin at the Wolves' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Marion fought to within 45-34.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wolves 20-18 in the last stanza.

Last season, Marion and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with January 25, 2022 at Marion High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

