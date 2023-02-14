No quarter was granted as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blunted Waverly-Sr's plans 70-58 at Waverly-Sr on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 15-14 margin over Waverly-Sr after the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense jumped in front for a 34-31 lead over the Go-Hawks at halftime.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon jumped to a 56-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Go-Hawks 14-11 in the last stanza.

