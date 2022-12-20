Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon outlasts Independence 63-51

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon handed Independence a tough 63-51 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 20.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon darted in front of Independence 18-13 to begin the second quarter.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's offense jumped in front for a 29-17 lead over Independence at halftime.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon charged to a 50-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter.
