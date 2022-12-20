 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon outlasts Independence 63-51

  • 0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon handed Independence a tough 63-51 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 20.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon darted in front of Independence 18-13 to begin the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's offense jumped in front for a 29-17 lead over Independence at halftime.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon charged to a 50-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Independence faced off on January 18, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on December 13, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with South Tama County in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News