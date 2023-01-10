 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon makes Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana walk the plank 60-40

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 60-40 in Iowa boys basketball on January 10.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off on December 10, 2021 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For more, click here.

