Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon grinds out close victory over Fort Madison 52-45

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon defeated Fort Madison 52-45 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 5, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Dubuque Wahlert in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

