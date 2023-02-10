Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon handled Center Point CPU 62-38 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball on February 10.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon an 18-4 lead over Center Point CPU.

The Mustangs fought to a 38-10 halftime margin at the Stormin' Pointers' expense.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon breathed fire to a 48-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs' advantage was wide enough to weather the Stormin' Pointers' 19-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

