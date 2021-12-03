Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon escapes close call with Center Point CPU 45-42

A sigh of relief filled the air in Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's locker room after Friday's 45-42 win against Center Point CPU in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Stormin' Pointers, who began with a 7-6 edge over the Mustangs through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Center Point CPU controlled the pace, taking a 24-21 lead into halftime.

The Mustangs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-34 lead over the Stormin' Pointers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.