Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon ekes out victory against Marion 42-37

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon topped Marion 42-37 in a tough tilt for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 13.
The last time Marion and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 55-33 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Marion faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Alleman North Polk on January 7 at Alleman North Polk High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.