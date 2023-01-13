 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon ekes out victory against Marion 42-37

  • 0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon topped Marion 42-37 in a tough tilt for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 13.

The last time Marion and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 55-33 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Marion faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Alleman North Polk on January 7 at Alleman North Polk High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News