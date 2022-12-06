Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon collects victory over Van Horne Benton 54-38

Saddled up and ready to go, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon spurred past Van Horne Benton 54-38 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Van Horne Benton played in a 60-46 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Van Horne Benton squared off with Iowa City Regina in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.