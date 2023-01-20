 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon busts Manchester West Delaware 67-42

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Manchester West Delaware 67-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Manchester West Delaware played in a 62-59 game on December 21, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Marion and Manchester West Delaware took on Solon on January 13 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.

