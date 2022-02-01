 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant severs Iowa City Regina's hopes 55-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant spurred past Iowa City Regina 55-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 25 , Iowa City Regina squared up on Wellman Mid-Prairie in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Iowa City Regina started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 24-23 lead over the Regals at halftime.

