Monticello takes a toll on Anamosa 71-60

Monticello dumped Anamosa 71-60 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Anamosa faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Monticello took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 3 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.