Monticello severs Iowa City Regina's hopes 63-51

Monticello notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Iowa City Regina 63-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 8.
Monticello made the first move by forging a 15-10 margin over Iowa City Regina after the first quarter.
Monticello jumped to a 41-36 bulge over Iowa City Regina as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.